A New Netflix Doc About a Former Fertility Specialist Who Used His Own Sperm is Somehow Not The First

Oh Netflix, somehow you still manage to shock us.

We've spent countless hours on the couch—don't judge—watching true crime documentaries over the years, but Netflix's new doc Our Father, premiering May 11, might be the most insane one yet.

Our Father tells the real-life story of Indianapolis-based former fertility doctor Donald Cline, who admitted to using his own sperm to impregnate unsuspecting patients more than 50 times throughout his career.

The documentary centers on Jacoba Ballard, who began to put the pieces of Cline's misdeeds together after an at-home DNA test revealed she had seven half-siblings. Ballard began corresponding with her new family members and the house of cards started to topple.

"As the group set out to learn more about their curious family tree, they soon discovered the sickening truth," according to Netflix. "Their parents' fertility doctor had been inseminating his patients with his own sperm—without their knowledge or consent."

The real story was even darker than the family could have imaged.

"As Ballard and her newfound siblings realized they've barely begun to untangle his dark web of deceit," said the streamer, "their pursuit of justice lies at the heart of this profoundly unsettling story about an unimaginable breach of trust."