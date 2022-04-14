Proof Kim Kardashian's Pantry Rivals a Grocery Store

Watch : Funniest Kardashian Kitchen Conversations

Bible: You need to see Kim Kardashian's new pantry.

Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle brand Poosh gave fans a look inside the space after its recent update. According to the website, Kim teamed up with Mary Astadourian of A Detailed Life—a company that focuses on organization, archiving, inventory, relocation and closet and kitchen design—to make some changes. The updates include adding a shelf for storage, incorporating more lightwood organizers to hold food items and switching out some of the ceramic plates and bowls for new custom teapots and dishes.

The result is an aesthetic that matches the rest of Kim's home. "Everything in my house is really minimal," she explained in a recent video for Vogue. "I find that there's so much chaos out in the world that when I come home, I want it to be just really quiet and I want everything to feel calming."

The reality star, 41, has expressed her love of organization before.