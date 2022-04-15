Summer House Star Paige DeSorbo Shares Affordable Prom Dresses From Amazon

We included these products chosen by Paige DeSorbo because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Paige is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Paige DeSorbo always brings it with the fashions on Summer House. The Bravo star is all about finding affordable clothing deals and she loves a "love for less" moment. Recently, she shared budget-friendly prom looks that you can shop at Amazon inspired by Zendaya, Bridgerton, Meghan Markle, and Princess Diana. Even if you're not going to prom, Paige pointed out, "These are also great if you have galas to go to. Some of them are really good wedding guest dresses. It's also just good to have a long evening gown in your closet because you honestly never know what might come up." Good point, for sure.
During a recent Amazon live session, the Bravolebrity said, "I feel like am an expert at promo because I did go to 12 of them," elaborating, "12 is an insane number, but I am very proud of it and I was a great date, obviously."
If you want to feel like Paige styled you for prom or another special event, shop her affordable Amazon picks.
Pxiaopang Women’s off Shoulder Banquet Dress Backless Side Slit Bodycon Midi Dress
"This dress is going absolutely viral. On the model, it looks so good. This is a corseted top with a zipper all the way down the back. With sleeves like this, you can wear it however you want it. You can wear the sleeves off the shoulder or put them up. If you have a theme party for Bridgerton, this is such a Bridgerton vibe. This comes in a ton of colors. This is also pretty in white."
Beagimeg Women’s Sexy Elegant One Shoulder Backless Evening Long Dress
"This is a staple dress that I've worn before in white to a gala. It's a really cool asymmetrical, unique dress. The inside of this is comfortable. It's not see-through at all. It comes in multiple colors. I've seen more expensive versions of this dress online. This is also a great dress for a formal wedding."
This dress comes in 12 colors and it has 2,100+ 5-star reviews.
Remelon Women Long Sleeve Shiny Glitter Mesh Cut Out Bodycon Flowy Mermaid Party Maxi Long Dresses
"The sleeves are a little bit drapey and depending on how tight you tie this, you're gonna get a different effect. It's extremely comfortable. This comes in a bunch of different colors. I love pairing this with a strappy shoe."
There are 19 colors to choose from.
Swatiek Puff Sleeve Off Shoulder Dress
"This dress comes in three parts. The first is a strapless velvet mini dress. And, then, they give you the long gloves. These are also velvet. Gloves really do change the entire look of a dress. The third part you can put on top of your gloves to create a full-sleeve moment. I love this look. I have this dress."
This dress comes in 28 colors.
Dress the Population Women's Georgina One Shoulder Bow Detail Trumpet Gown
"it cinches at your waist. The slit is perfect. This color is really good on everyone."
This dress comes in red and black too.
Miss ord Women Sexy V Neck Sleeveless Long Halter Party Dress
"This is glam. This is Old Hollywood glam. She's going to prom. She doesn't care if she's overdressed. She wants to be overdressed. She might even add a glove to this dress. I love this one. I love this color. Anything that gives me mermaid vibes, I'm really here for. This is over-the-top, which is why I love it. You can tie this in so many different ways. This comes in other colors too."
This dress also comes in red and blue.
Beagimeg Women’s Sexy Ruffle Sleeve Elegant V Neck Evening Dress
"This should is having such a moment. I really like the 'V' in the back and in the front. It flares out at the bottom. It's giving you that extra dressy feeling." You can also get this in red, cranberry, and blue.
Miss ord Women's Formal One Shoulder Evening Maxi Prom Dress
"This one has more of a bottom. This is a mermaid-style dress. This is a scuba-type material. I love this material because you cannot see whatever you're wearing underneath, even if you are wearing shapewear. This material is extremely comfortable. From the back, you're getting a really good look for an Instagram picture."
This also comes in red and white.
TOB Women's Sexy Long Sleeve Backless Ruched Evening Prom Mermaid Dress
"It's open in the back, so I absolutely love this with a low bun and some stud earrings. This is very simple, Audrey Hepburn. It's super tight, but it's still dressy. I love love love the back. It ruches a little right above the tailbone. It looks nice, but it's really comfortable. It looks much more expensive."
This gown comes in four colors.
Uonbox Women’s Elegant Strapless Feather Fashion Bodycon Bandage Tube Dress
"This one is a look. You have to be really daring to wear a full feather on your body. I think this is a really cool different cocktail dress. I love this if you have to go to a rehearsal dinner or a welcome party. You know that no one will be wearing the same dress. I think it's super cool."
Cantonwalker Women's Cowl Neck Halterneck Slip On Backless Satin Mini Dress
"This is more dressy than a typical cocktail dress because it is all satin. Again, I absolutely love this color. It looks exactly the same in person as it does online. It's a halter and the dress has a lot of movement. It has the perfect cut. You can really dress this up. It looks so much more expensive than it is. You will definitely get multiple uses out of this dress."
This dress is available in 13 stunning shades.
Lagshian Elegant Back Ruffles Off the Shoulder Gown
"I love this dress. This color is perfect for prom. It's the time of year where a bright color will really work. I think this color is perfect for prom and super age appropriate. I also love this in the blush pink for a prom. I love the idea of a high ponytail with this dress."
This dress comes in six other colors and it has 5-star Amazon reviews.
Miss ord Strapless Asymmetric Slit Front Wedding Evening Party Maxi Dress
"I love red for a prom. I love a bold color. I think if you're going to a gala or an event with a theme, this would be really cool. This has a slit and you can lay the bottom on the ground as you're taking pictures to get an amazing picture. You'd get great Instagram pictures with this dress."
You can also get this dress in burgundy, green, blue, and black.
LZ Dress Sleeveless Double V-Neck Long Mermaid Sequin Formal Evening Dresses
"This dress is for the girls who want to go to prom and be full-on with sequins. This looks so good in pictures. This is for the girly girls looking for prom dresses. I think it's perfect for prom." There are six colors to choose from.
ZileZile Women's Sexy Off Shoulder Sleeveless Backless Mermaid Split Evening Gown
"This has an invisible strap. I don't think you need it though. It's a strapless dress. The bottom is amazing. It has a slit right down the middle at the bottom and then it completely flares out. The bottom has this fanning effect."
You can also get this dress in white and red.
Mieeyali Womens Puff Sleeve Square Neck Tulle Flounce Dress
"I've seen this style so many times and I'm just kind of obsessed with it. It's such a cute style for a spring fling. It's cute. It's just a cute little girly moment. I love it."
Cololura Sexy Elegant Women Halter Neck
"I love everything velvet. Honestly, I've never seen something in velvet that I didn't like. It looks so good and it looks rich. There's just something about navy blue that gives me Princess Diana vibes. A stud earring would look amazing with this."
This dress also comes in red, green, and black.
Floerns Women's Sexy Glitter Evening Gown
"It's giving me the vibe of what Zendaya wore to the Oscars with at metallic, long maxi skirt. It's so sleek. This would be great for a black tie wedding too. It's classic. I really love this and it's comfortable."
This sparkling gown also comes in red and teal.
