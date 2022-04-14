Why Courteney Cox’s Daughter Feels “Mortified” by Her

Courteney Cox has met her biggest critic: her daughter.
The Shining Vale star revealed that her 17-year-old daughter Coco, who she shares with David Arquette, has an eye for social media trends. And Coco lets Courteney know when the 57-year-old is out of the loop.
"Coco gets really embarrassed by a lot of the things I put on Instagram," Cox told InStyle. "Sometimes, I'll find something on TikTok and put it on Instagram and she'll say, 'Mom, that is so over.'"
Courteney recalled a time when she did a dance trend and her daughter was "mortified." She added in retrospect, "When I look back, I'm kind of mortified."
Coco also draws the line at joining in on Courteney's social media fun, unless there's a bribe involved. Courteney shared that while fans may see the mother-daughter duo singing together on her Instagram, viewers may not realize the effort it took to make it all happen.
On the Feb. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Courteney said that she'll "really bribe her to do things with me."
"Well, first of all, I say, 'Do you mind doing a post with me?'" Courteney explained. "[And she'll say,] 'Mom, stop using me for your Instagram!' I'm like, 'You use me all the time.' But I bribe her with you can go out, and you know, stay out later, you can eat in your room."
The last one seems to do the trick because Coco can be "the biggest slob," Courteney said.
It has always been difficult to get Coco in on the posts. Courteney explained that she'd have stars Zac Efron and Jimmy Marsden over when Coco was four and "she literally freaked out: 'I wanna go home.'"
"I'm like, 'You are home.' She just couldn't handle it," Courteney continued. "But now, it doesn't matter. [She's like], 'Hey, Ed [Sheeran]. What's happening?' I'm like, 'Do you want to sing with Ed tonight?' And she's like…'No.'"
When she does sing for Courteney's followers, it's always a treat. Sharing in her mother's love for music, Coco took the stage with Snow Patrol frontman, Gary Lightbody, to perform "Chasing Cars" in 2019. Courteney filmed and posted the moment to her Instagram, writing, "I just love watching Coco and Gary sing together."