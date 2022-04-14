Why Courteney Cox’s Daughter Feels “Mortified” by Her

Watch : How Courteney Cox Got To Perform With Ed Sheeran & Elton John

Courteney Cox has met her biggest critic: her daughter.

The Shining Vale star revealed that her 17-year-old daughter Coco, who she shares with David Arquette, has an eye for social media trends. And Coco lets Courteney know when the 57-year-old is out of the loop.

"Coco gets really embarrassed by a lot of the things I put on Instagram," Cox told InStyle. "Sometimes, I'll find something on TikTok and put it on Instagram and she'll say, 'Mom, that is so over.'"

Courteney recalled a time when she did a dance trend and her daughter was "mortified." She added in retrospect, "When I look back, I'm kind of mortified."

Coco also draws the line at joining in on Courteney's social media fun, unless there's a bribe involved. Courteney shared that while fans may see the mother-daughter duo singing together on her Instagram, viewers may not realize the effort it took to make it all happen.