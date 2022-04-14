Kaley Cuoco Weighs In on The Flight Attendant's Future

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Shares Her SECRET Obsession With Kravis

Kaley Cuoco is ready to sit back and relax after filming season two of The Flight Attendant, but is this just a layover before production starts again?

Well, the HBO Max star isn't so sure the series needs to rush into a third season. "I could see it," she told Glamour. "[But] let's let it sit for a minute."

Of course, she enjoys playing a flight attendant turned CIA asset, but she needs to know if fans are interested in seeing another leg of Cassie Bowden's journey. "If they do [want it], I would highly consider it," she said, before adding, "This was supposed to be one season and then it turned into a huge second season, and I'm so grateful."

If the actress sounds unsure, there's a good reason. As she put it, "I also just ended it, like, seven seconds ago. So, if I take a little bit of a breath, my mind might change. I need to land the plane."