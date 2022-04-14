Jodie Sweetin Shares Glimpse Into Her Family Life While Celebrating Daughter Zoie’s 14th Birthday

Full House star Jodie Sweetin marked her daughter Zoie's 14th birthday with red velvet cake and a heartfelt Instagram tribute, sharing "I can’t tell you how PROUD I am."

Jodie Sweetin is feeling full of love! 

On April 14, the Full House alum, 40, posted a collection of photos on Instagram to celebrate her daughter Zoie's 14th birthday. Alongside the sweet snapshots—which see Zoie posing with her mom and younger sister Beatrix, 11, while wearing bunny ears—Jodie captioned the post with a heartfelt message to her eldest daughter. 

"Yesterday was my first born [sic] baby's 14th birthday!!!" She wrote. "I can't believe it. Zoie has grown up so much these last few years and I can't tell you how PROUD I am of the young woman she is becoming." 

The actress, who shares Zoie with ex Cody Herpin, revealed that her daughter had a "perfect day" which included "treats from her fabulous friends at school" and a special rendition of "Happy Birthday" from a pre-k class for which Zoie volunteers.

And, to top it all off, Jodie added, "my parents and her dad came over and we all ordered sushi and had Zo's favorite Red Velvet cake to celebrate!"

In the post, Jodie, who got engaged to Mescal Wasilewski in January, shared how proud she was of her daughter as she prepares to go to high school, calling her "helpful, kind, hilarious, generous, a good friend and So much more."

"They say ‘the days are long, but the years are short' when you're raising kids… man, that hit me hard yesterday," she wrote. "It's almost high school time for her… here's to new adventures Zo. I'm ALWAYS here for you and you make me proud to be your mama!!" 

Jodie was joined in her celebrations by Ciera FosterShar Jackson and model Paulina Porizkova, who wrote, "Happy birthday Zoie! And proud mama!"

