Bridgerton's Golda Rosheuvel Promises The Queen's Spin-Off Will Have the Same "Passion and Drama"

Watch : Bridgerton's Golda Rosheuvel Reveals Queen SPINOFF Coming!

Queen Charlotte herself is spilling all the secrets about her new Netflix series.

Hot off Bridgerton season two, actress Golda Rosheuvel stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on April 14 to share new details about her royal highness' upcoming prequel series.

"It's definitely gonna have all the passion and the drama," she told hosts Justin Sylvester and Loni Love in an exclusive interview. "You're going to see young Queen Charlotte, young Lady Danbury, young Violet [Bridgerton], young Brimsley. It's gonna be in the world of Bridgerton, so you're gonna see how they got to where they are now."

Rosheuvel will reprise her role as the Queen of England in the new series along with Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Danbury and Lady Bridgerton, respectively. Actress India Amarteifio will play Queen Charlotte in her younger years alongside several new cast members.

Something Rosheuvel's younger counterpart will have to get used to: Queen Charlotte's extravagant hairstyles, as she revealed that her season one looks were far heavier than season two's.