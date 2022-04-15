Mother’s Day 2022: The Best Sales & Deals on Gifts to Shop Right Now From Coach, QVC, Lululemon & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Mother's Day is May 8, which is just a few weeks away. If you haven't started thinking about what to get mom for Mother's Day, now's the best time to start. Right now, you can find gifts your mom is sure to love for really great prices. Some retailers even have early Mother's Day sales that are definitely worth taking advantage of if your goal is to spoil mom this year.
For instance, Nordstrom is currently holding their big Spring Sale where you can find some serious discounts on shopper-fave brands like Kate Spade, Tory Burch, Coach and more. If your mom is into jewelry, BaubleBar is offering 20% off pieces that are already on sale, and you know how much we love a good sale on sale.
If a colorful bouquet of flowers is what you're thinking of gifting, 1-800 Flowers is offering up to 40% off their exclusive Mother's Day collection for a limited time only.
We've rounded up some of the best sales and deals to shop right now, as well as a few retailers that offer Mother's Day gifts for $50 or less. Check those out below.
1-800 Flowers
A beautiful bouquet of flowers, like the ones you can shop at 1-800-Flowers, is sure to put a smile on your mom's face. If you shop early, you can save up to 40% off this exclusive Mother's Day collection.
BaubleBar
Can't go wrong with a cute piece of jewelry! Right now, BaubleBar has a sale on sale where you can take an extra 20% off already reduced prices. All you have to do is enter the code EXTRA20 at checkout.
Our pick? The lovely Bennett Tennis Bracelet.
Coach
Treat mom to the gift of luxury with a stylish purse from Coach, like the gorgeous Rogue Bag 25 in Colorblock with Tea Rose. Right now, you can even score a free gift for mom with the purchase of $400 or more using the code GIFTMOM.
Coach Outlet
To score a really great deal on Coach, check out Coach Outlet's best deals on gifts for mom where prices start as low as $29. This Large Corner Zip Wristlet With Dreamy Land Floral Print is such a cute giftable option and it's on sale for less than $50.
Kate Spade Surprise
Kate Spade Surprise's Mother's Day Gift Guide 2022 has some really cute styles in perfect-for-spring florals and pastels. There are finds under $25, finds under $50 and gifts that are worth the splurge. Since it is Kate Spade Surprise, nearly everything on site is discounted.
Kohl’s
Kohl's has a great selection of Mother's Day gifts from clothing to beauty to home and more. You can even find some great gift ideas for under $15 like this Mama and Mini bracelet set from LC Lauren Conrad that's on sale now for $10.
Koolaburra by Ugg
Who wouldn't love to receive a pair of comfy slippers for Mother's Day? Right now, Koolaburra by Ugg is having a spring sale event where you can take 25% off sitewide. That means you can snag a pair of the Cameal Slide, originally $60, for just $45 right now.
Lululemon
If your mom is a fan of Lululemon, you can find some great gift ideas for under $100 like their buttery soft Align High-Rise Pant. Their We Made Too Much sale section also has some really great deals starting as low as $4.
Nordstrom
Whether you're looking for clothes, makeup, skincare for home decor, Nordstrom has it all. To score some really great deals on top brands like Kate Spade, Ugg, Tory Burch and Coach, be sure to shop their clearance section. You can find deals up to 85% off!
Nordstrom Rack
If you want your pick of all the best fashion, beauty, home goods and more, be sure to check out Nordstrom Rack's Mother's Day Shop. You can find items from brands like Free People, Sam Edelman, Good American and more. They even break it down into categories like gifts under $25 and gifts under $50.
Check out some of our favorite deals and styles from Nordstrom Rack's Mother's Day Shop here.
QVC
QVC's Mother's Day Shop makes finding the right gift really easy by breaking down their offerings into categories like gifts for moms who have it all and gifts for new moms. They even have gifts for grandmothers, aunts and sisters.
If you have a specific budget in mind, we recommend checking out their gifts under $100 which includes the elegant Diamonique Bypass Initial Ring.
Target
Target has Mother's Day gifts for every budget. Right now they're having a deal on select skincare and beauty. If you buy three products, you can get a $5 Target gift card. It's the perfect opportunity to shop for some of mom's go-to products or spoil her with some self-care goodies.
