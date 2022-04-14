Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright Debuts 27-Pound Weight Loss: See Her Transformation

Watch : Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby

SURprise: Brittany Cartwright has lost nearly 30 pounds.

The Vanderpump Rules star exclusively revealed the news during E! News Daily Pop, announcing, "As of today, I've lost 27.6 pounds since January."

Brittany attributed the weight loss success to Jenny Craig, who she partnered with earlier this year in an effort to shed the postpartum pounds gained after she and her husband Jax Taylor welcomed their first child, a son named Cruz Michael Cauchi, in April 2021.

"It has really, really, really worked for me," Brittany said of the company's "Max Up" program, "and it's been very easy to follow. Just an amazing plan. You have a coach that talks to you and helps keep you motivated."

She's also made sure to document her journey on social media so that she could be "held accountable by a lot of people." Not everyone's supportive, though. Mere weeks after giving birth, "I was trolled horribly on social media," Brittany said, "and it really affected me."