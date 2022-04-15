Attention, Kardashian Fans! Don't Miss E!'s New Digital Series Kards Katch Up

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Alleged 2nd Sex Tape, Pete Davidson's BDE & More

Get ready to keep up with the Kardashian-Jenners every week with E!.

From Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's ever-growing romance to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker marriage updates to finding out if Kylie Jenner ever figured out her newborn baby's name, hosts Amanda Hirsch and Colt Paulson are ready to break it down every Thursday on E!'s brand-new YouTube series Kards Katch Up.

On the April 14 debut episode (which you can watch below), the pair dive right in to the biggest moments from The Kardashians premiere on Hulu, especially the possibility of unreleased footage from Kim's sex tape floating around the Internet after her son, Saint West, discovered an ad for it on a popular gaming site.

"Season 1 of Keeping Up, the tape was involved, and now, episode 1, we are here talking about the tape...Like, that's a good open," Paulson said, adding that while it was sad to see Kim cry over the situation, she unknowingly blessed the Internet with another iconic crying meme.