See Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's Sons Support Mom During Broadway Debut

Watch : Pamela Anderson & David Hasselhoff Reunite at "Baywatch" Premiere

Pamela Anderson made her Broadway debut with her two biggest supporters in the audience: sons Brandon and Dylan Lee.

On April 12, the Baywatch star, 54, razzle dazzled New York City's Ambassador Theater as the infamous inmate Roxie Hart in the legendary musical Chicago. In doing so, the actress realized a dream that she told E! News she's been looking forward to ever since starting rehearsals: "seeing my sons in the audience."

She added, "They are very proud, protective and have been my biggest supporters."

The self-described "West Coast girl," who will star as Roxie through June 5, revealed that she never imagined that she'd end up singing and dancing on Broadway.

"I have always imagined myself as a dancer or singer (in my head), but I never thought it would be a reality," she shared. "How could I ever dream to be on Broadway? It's crazy and they are crazy for having me, but I am so grateful. It's a leap of faith."

She added, "Singing is courage, but it is also technical—a muscle—and I'm learning so much. I'm getting stronger every day."