Mary J. Blige Set to Receive Icon Award at 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Mary J. Blige is getting some "real love" from the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. The singer will be honored with the Icon Award on May 15. Find out what she said about the recognition.

By Kisha Forde Apr 14, 2022 5:14 PMTags
AwardsMary J. BligeCelebritiesBillboard Music AwardsNBCU
Watch: Mary J. Blige Dishes on CRAZY 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

An icon for an icon.
 
Singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige will receive the honorary Icon Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 15. In addition to her crowning achievement, Mary—who is also a ten-time BBMA winner—will take the stage for a "breathtaking performance will make for one of the most memorable moments of the evening," per Billboard. As for how she feels about the honor, Mary is already giving fans the 411.
 
"My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses and now even my own music festival," Mary said in a statement. "Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music. To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled by."

photos
Mary J. Blige Through the Years

The "Just Fine" singer joins an exclusive list of only 10 musicians to receive the award since its inception in 2011. And she's in great company: Past recipients of the trophy include Neil Diamond, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Cher, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Garth Brooks, and Pink.

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Trending Stories

1

Johnny Depp's Texts About Amber Heard's "Corpse" Shared in Court

2
Exclusive

Mayim Bialik Addresses Jeopardy! Wardrobe Controversy

3
Exclusive

How Michelle Hord Is Finding Peace After the Murder of Her Daughter

News of Mary's award may not come as a surprise to fans who have followed her impressive nearly 30-year career. The 51-year-old has amassed a huge fanbase by releasing 14 albums, all of which have reached the top ten on the Billboard 200 chart. Her upcoming performance also comes just a few months after she rocked at the stage at the 2022 Super Bowl in February.

Fans can tune in to watch Mary hit the stage in all her glory when the BBMAs airs on May 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC and live on Peacock.

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Johnny Depp's Texts About Amber Heard's "Corpse" Shared in Court

2
Exclusive

Mayim Bialik Addresses Jeopardy! Wardrobe Controversy

3
Exclusive

How Michelle Hord Is Finding Peace After the Murder of Her Daughter

4

Jean-Marc Vallée’s Cause of Death Revealed

5

Molly Shannon Says She Was Sexually Harassed by Gary Coleman