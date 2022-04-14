Harry Jowsey Has the Hots for Lala Kent: See Their Spicy Messages

Lala Kent has Harry Jowsey's heart Vanderpumping like crazy.

When the Too Hot to Handle cast member appeared on the April 14 episode of E!'s exclusive video series Down in the DMs, he couldn't help but confess how he feels about his fellow reality TV star. According to Harry, the two first hit it off when Lala joined him for an interview on his podcast Tap In back in March. Fans apparently picked up the pair's chemistry, too, as Harry recalled coming across the following comment: "Lala is the best! Harry is so hot. Give them Lala? More like give them Harry! You can tell he would give it to her good, too!"

Naturally, Harry passed along the enthusiastic message to Lala, adding, "Check out this comment. Let me know your thoughts!"

Her response? "I agree with this person."

This prompted Harry to get straight to the point. "You just let me know when you can fit me into your tight schedule," he said he DM'd Lala, "and I'll take care of the rest!"