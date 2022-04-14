Nordstrom Rack End of Season Clearance Deals as Low as $3: Here Are the Best Buys

Save an extra 40% on Nordstrom Rack Clearance styles before they sell out.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 14, 2022 4:29 PMTags
EComm, Nordstrom Rack SaleGetty Images

If you are looking for unbelievable deals on your favorite brands, Nordstrom Rack is the best place to shop. They have must-shop discounts on Kate Spade, Free People, Ugg, Nike, Adidas, Aldo, and more all year long, but the savings are especially good right now. It's the Nordstrom Rack End of Season Sale. You can save an extra 40% on clearance items, which means you can shop styles for as low as $3.

The only problem? There are so many deals to shop on clothes, beauty products, home goods, and more. If you are in need of a little shopping guidance, here are some of the best discounts from the sale.

Avec Les Filles Cozy Faux Fur Crop Hooded Jacket

This fur hoodie is 77% off. You can also get this in three additional colors. This is a must-shop deal.

$119
$16
Nordstrom Rack

Socialite Double V Knit Jumpsuit

How much do you love this super relaxed jumpsuit? You will feel so comfortable and look so cute in this one. It comes in three colors.

$85
$11
Nordstrom Rack

Avec Les Filles French Terry Quilted Dolman Jacket

This quilted jacket is the ideal layering piece.

$120
$14
Nordstrom Rack

Kate Spade Onion Quilted Jacket

This quilted coat is flattering, chic, and it comes in three colors.

$208
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Max Studio V-Neck Smocked Dress

How darling is this smocked floral dress? Especially at this price point! It is also available

$138
$18
Nordstrom Rack

NSR Cami Sweetheart Neck Puff Sleeve Floral Print Mini Dress

This lively floral mini with puff sleeves is too cute to pass up. You can even wear this in the fall with some boots and a leather jacket.

$85
$12
Nordstrom Rack

One One Six Sleeveless Maxi Tiered Dress

This dress is refined from the front and intriguing from the back with its multiple straps.

$79
$31
Nordstrom Rack

Hudson Blair High Rise Super Skinny Jeans

Refresh your jean collection with this pair from Hudson. You will get so much wear out of this high-rise look.

$80
$36
Nordstrom Rack

BP High Waist Bike Shorts

$3 for biker shorts!? Yes, please. I'm getting these in every color.

$3
Nordstrom Rack

Free People Every Cloud Sweater

Go bold with this bright pink collared sweater from Free People.

$128
$57
Nordstrom Rack

Koolaburra by Ugg Koola Mini II Faux Fur Lined Boot

Get your cozy on with this faux fur lined mini boots.

$85
$20
Nordstrom Rack

Round Bottom Ocean Moss & Neroli Candle with Lid

Refresh your home with this serene, comforting scent.

$15
$6
Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Lingerie Moonlight Pajamas

These pajamas are another level of comfort.

$65
$23
Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Essential Wash Cloths - Set of 4

This is just such a good deal for a set of four wash cloths. There are multiple colors to choose from too.

$15
$6
Nordstrom Rack

Natori Refined Contour Underwire Bra

These non-padded bras are supportive and comfortable. There are six colors to choose from.

$70
$13
Nordstrom Rack

