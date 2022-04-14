Grace and Frankie Are Going Out With a Bang in Season 7 Trailer

Grace and Frankie are the definition of friends till the end.
Ahead of the season seven premiere, Netflix shared a preview of the final episodes on April 14. The trailer shows Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin as they continue to grapple with how they want to spend their lives and, more importantly, who they want to spend it with.
For Jane's Grace, she is feeling disappointed in the men she fell in love with, telling Frankie, "I went from being a woman who didn't know her husband was gay, to being a woman who didn't know her husband was a criminal."
To this, Frankie simply says, "Next time, just marry a gay criminal and check off all the boxes."
But Frankie is going through a period of reflection too. "As you approach the end," Frankie explains, "you start to wonder who you really are."
Frankie struggles to think of her defining moments, having realized that she "never really did anything" with her years on earth. This revelation prompts her to seek new adventures, saying, "I need a triumphant ending to my life."
As always, they have each other to lean on in their times of need, with Grace finally accepting that she's "spent too much time catering to the men in my life."
Frankie jokes in reply, "I know what this is about. You just want to be with me," to which Grace says, "I do!"
Netflix teased that part two of the final season will feature Grace and Frankie as they "continue to show themselves, their families and their fans what it means to live life to the fullest, fearlessly and unapologetically."
"Here's to seven seasons of laughs, tears, mood-enhancers, and good vibes," the synopsis reads. "And, as Grace and Frankie would say, f--k it. This may be their final chapter, but they're just getting started."
Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston, Brooklyn Decker, June Diane Raphael, Peter Gallagher and more actors, including guest star Dolly Parton, round out the cast for the final episodes of Grace and Frankie, premiering April 29 on Netflix.