Elon Musk Makes $43 Billion Offer to Buy Twitter

Watch : 5 Things You Didn't Know About Elon Musk

Elon Musk wants to take over the Twitter world.

Weeks after the entrepreneur, 50, became the largest shareholder in the company, he issued a letter to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor on April 13, writing that the social media platform needed to be made private in order to protect free speech.

"I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy," he wrote. "However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company."

As a result of his beliefs, the Tesla CEO put in an offer to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share, which is equivalent to $43 billion.

"My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder," he wrote, adding that Twitter has "extraordinary potential" that he "will unlock."