The Truth About Thandiwe Newton’s Exit From Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike 3

Here's the naked truth: Thandiwe Newton's decision to step away from Magic Mike's Last Dance involves putting her loved ones first.



Though the Westworld star was set to star opposite Channing Tatum—also an executive producer—on the highly anticipated follow-up already in production, Salma Hayek has stepped in as her replacement. The production studio for the upcoming film, Warner Bros. Pictures, confirmed Thandiwe's departure in a statement to E! News.

On April 14, a studio spokesperson stated that Thandie "made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures' Magic Mike's Last Dance to deal with family matters." (E! News has reached out to Thandiwe's reps for comment.)



The latest development for the stripper-centric movie, set for release on HBO Max, comes less than two weeks after they started production in the U.K. According to the movie's screenwriter, Reid Carolin, unlike the other installments, the plot of Magic Mike's Last Dance will have the female lead at its epicenter.