John Travolta Honors Late Son Jett on What Would Have Been His 30th Birthday

Watch : John Travolta Pays Tribute to Late Son Jett for His Birthday

John Travolta is sending a message to his late son Jett.

On April 13, the actor, 68, paid tribute to his and Kelly Preston's firstborn, who passed away in 2009. "My dearest Jetty, I miss you more than words can say," he wrote on Instagram alongside a black and white throwback photo of the father-son duo. "I think about you everyday. Happy Birthday. Love, your Dad."

Travolta wasn't the only one to honor Jett. His daughter Ella did, too. "Happy Birthday Jetty," the 22-year-old added in the comments section, "we love you so much."

Jett died in 2009 after he suffered a seizure on a family vacation to Grand Bahama Island. He was 16 years old.

"We had a very full life, my son and I, 16 years," Travolta said in a 2015 interview with Entertainment Tonight. "And we did travel the world and he saw every place by the time he, you know, he was that age. But you know, you plan on a life that's a lot longer for your child and you always intend to go first. So, that's the difference is that, regardless of the full life we did live together, you know, you wanted a full life for him."