The Iris Apfel x H&M Collection Is Here & It’s Wild, Vibrant & Delightfully Chaotic

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Bold, vibrant, playful and extravagant are just a few words that can be used to describe the new Iris Apfel x H&M collection. This new H&M collab celebrates the 100th birthday of Iris Apfel, and each piece is just as wild, fierce and flamboyantly fashionable as the style icon herself.

"I think H&M is fabulous and is an absolute pioneer in its field – which I love!" Apfel said in a release. "I love doing high style at affordable prices, which H&M has mastered!"

The brand new collection features show-stopping pieces in a fun mix of different textures, patterns, colors and cuts. The Jacquard-Weave Appliquéd Blazer and matching pants are a must-see, as well as the ultra-glam frilled tulle jacket that's sure to wow.

If you love accessories, you have to check out their assortment of fun pieces like the Detachable Brooch Statement Necklace with a detachable frog or the Iris Apfel ring that features the icon herself. Every piece is perfectly over-the-top and just inspires you to want to be more bold in your fashion choices.

We've rounded up some of our favorite pieces from the new collection. Check those out below. Be sure to head on over to H&M today to see all the fabulous pieces from the newly released Iris Apfel collaboration.