The Iris Apfel x H&M Collection Is Here & It’s Wild, Vibrant & Delightfully Chaotic

Bold, vibrant, playful and extravagant are just a few words that can be used to describe the new Iris Apfel x H&M collection. This new H&M collab celebrates the 100th birthday of Iris Apfel, and each piece is just as wild, fierce and flamboyantly fashionable as the style icon herself.
"I think H&M is fabulous and is an absolute pioneer in its field – which I love!" Apfel said in a release. "I love doing high style at affordable prices, which H&M has mastered!"
The brand new collection features show-stopping pieces in a fun mix of different textures, patterns, colors and cuts. The Jacquard-Weave Appliquéd Blazer and matching pants are a must-see, as well as the ultra-glam frilled tulle jacket that's sure to wow.
If you love accessories, you have to check out their assortment of fun pieces like the Detachable Brooch Statement Necklace with a detachable frog or the Iris Apfel ring that features the icon herself. Every piece is perfectly over-the-top and just inspires you to want to be more bold in your fashion choices.
We've rounded up some of our favorite pieces from the new collection. Check those out below. Be sure to head on over to H&M today to see all the fabulous pieces from the newly released Iris Apfel collaboration.
Iris Apfel x H&M Jacquard-Weave Appliquéd Blazer
This gorgeous single-breasted, jacquard-weave blazer features an embroidered pea pod pattern with pearlescent plastic beads. It's the perfect blend of playful and glam. And yes, there are matching pants that you can buy as well!
Iris Apfel x H&M Jacquard-Weave Mini Skirt
The Jacquard-Weave Mini Skirt features a flattering A-line shape, a wide quilted waistband and a beautifully colored pattern. Pair it with a simple bodysuit or top and some glitzy accessories for a totally chic look.
Iris Apfel x H&M Short Faux Fur Jacket
There's only one word we can use to describe this piece: fabulous. Styling the yellow jacquard-weave pants with this jacket (as shown below) is pure perfection.
Iris Apfel x H&M Flounced Jacket
This isn't just a purple flared jacket with rhinestones, it's a work of art. This is one stunning piece from the collection is for someone who's not afraid to stand out.
Iris Apfel x H&M Flounced Dress
This flouncy green dress was pretty much made for movement. It features a stand-up collar with a playful cord drawstring and tasseled ends. That shade of green is absolutely perfect. We see this getting a ton of compliments.
Iris Apfel x H&M Patterned Tie-bow Blouse
This vibrantly colored floral blouse has to be one of our faves from the collection. You can choose to get it on its own or purchase the matching maxi skirt, which we also love. It features a stand-up collar with "overdimensioned" ties, long balloon sleeves with extra volume and close-fitting cuffs.
Iris Apfel x H&M Rib Knit Shorts
The Iris Apfel x H&M Rib Knit Shorts are so versatile you can style them with so many other pieces from the collection, or items you already have in your closet. It's also a pretty affordable option at just $30. We wouldn't be surprised to see this sell out fast.
Iris Apfel x H&M Rhinestone-Embellished Clip Earrings
No piercings? No problem. These playful and chic clip earrings come embellished with rhinestones. They're the perfect little accessories to elevate any outfit.
Iris Apfel x H&M Chunky Necklace
This chunky green necklace may not be as wild as some of the other pieces in the collection but it still makes a statement.
Iris Apfel x H&M Cuff Bangle
This feather-shaped cuff bangle features a pretty band of rhinestones all round. It's another piece from the collection that caught our attention right away. So cute!
Iris Apfel x H&M Iris Apfel Ring
Honor the fashion icon by wearing this fascinating ring that's in the shape of Iris Apfel.
Iris Apfel x H&M Embellished Brocade Slippers
No collection is complete without shoes. These sophisticated slippers are made with brocade-weave fabric and feature angular toes, rhinestone embellishments and a decorative tongue with faux leather piping. Because you sholdn't have to sacrifice comfort for style, these featuring quilted, padding insoles for you to wear comfortably.
