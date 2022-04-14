Big Little Lies Director Jean-Marc Vallée’s Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The cause of Jean-Marc Vallée's sudden death has been shared.

The Big Little Lies director died at the age of 58 on Christmas Day in Quebec from "a fatal cardiac arrhythmia secondary to severe coronary atherosclerosis," according to a family statement explaining the coroner's report, obtained by Deadline.

Coronary atherosclerosis, or coronary artery disease (CAD), is a common heart disease that occurs when plaque builds up on the walls of the arteries, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease blocks blood flow to the heart and can result in a cardiac arrhythmia, or an irregular heartbeat, which can be fatal.

On April 13, Vallée's sons Alex, 29, and Émile, 25, showed appreciation for the director's fans, saying in a statement that they have received lots of messages about Vallée's "friendship, esteem and respect."

They shared, "We are sincerely grateful and we hope that his creativity will continue to serve as inspiration and guidance to the people in this industry that he was so passionate about."