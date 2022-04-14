Here’s Vicki Gunvalson’s Reaction to Ex Steve Lodge Getting Remarried

Watch : Vicki Gunvalson Files Lawsuit Against Ex-BF Brooks Ayers

Speak now or forever hold your peace.



It seems Vicki Gunvalson does not object to ex Steve Lodge's recent marriage to Janis Carlson, but she does have some thoughts on the matter. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum took to Twitter on April 13 to share how she's feeling about him tying the knot about seven months after E! News confirmed Vicki and Steve had called off their own wedding.



"People have been asking me to make a statement about my x-fiancé's recent marriage," Vicki, 60, wrote. "Here it is…I wish them the best."



She added, "I'm just so thrilled and RELIEVED it wasn't me at the altar with him."



Steve, 63, and Janis, 37, said "I do" in a tropical ceremony nearly four months after getting engaged. The politician took to Instagram on April 11 to celebrate the special day with a selfie video featuring Janis and a sunset view.

"Perfect weather, spectacular view, wonderful guests, memorable ceremony, sensational food and plenty of wine; And of course my beautiful wife," Steve wrote. "All made for an incredible wedding. Thanks to all that helped make it, one of a kind. We are now, Mr & Mrs Steve Chavez Lodge."