The Masked Singer Double Elimination Includes a Broadway Icon and a Reality Star

It was the end of the road for two mystery celebrities on the April 13 episode of The Masked Singer. See which reality TV star and iconic Broadway legend got sent packing.

Watch: Michelle Williams on Destiny's Child, "The Masked Singer" & More

The dream ended for two more mystery celebrity Masked Singer contestants. 

On the April 13 episode, a spot in the finale was up for grabs between Miss Teddy, Armadillo and Ringmaster. All three were hoping to join Firefly—who already booked her ticket—in the May 18 showdown.

Following a clue package that included a photo of Eddie Murphy and a reference to the Supreme Court, Miss Teddy blew everybody away with her performance of Duffy's "Mercy." Guest panelist Leslie Jordan said he was "gobsmacked" by Teddy's vocal abilities. 

Up next, Armadillo dedicated a performance of "Amazing Grace" to his mother. Armadillo's clue package included the Texas flag, a dog leash and—perhaps the biggest reveal yet—the fact that he has previously spent some time behind bars. 

The final solo performance of the evening went to Ringmaster, who sang an impressive version of the Dolly Parton and Whitney Houston classic "I Will Always Love You." The clue package for the top hat-wearing mystery celeb featured a laughing emoji, a NASA logo and a reference to the city of Nashville.

photos
Ranking The Masked Singer Reveals From Least to Most Exciting

After the three contestants performed individually, it was time for them to go head-to-head-to-head in The Final Showdown.

Miss Teddy, Armadillo and Ringmaster all took turns singing Blondie's "One Way or Another," in their last chance to impress the panel and studio audience.

After a combined vote, Armadillo was sent home first. Armadillo took off his shell to reveal Dog The Bounty Hunter (a.k.a. Duane Chapman). 

Miss Teddy was then revealed as the second elimination of the evening. She was unmasked as legendary vocalist and the original Effie in Broadway's Dreamgirls, Jennifer Holliday.

Getty Images; Shutterstock

Ringmaster joins Group One's Firefly as the first two contestants in the Grand Finale. 

Get ready for a whole new batch of mystery celebrities when The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Read on for more clues about this season's crop of performers:

Michael Becker / FOX
Firefly

Team: Good

Firefly flew into the finale on the March 23 episode, first impressing the panel with her performance of "Attention" by Charlie Puth. Then, she writhed around the floor during the Final Showdown against Thingamabob and Cyclops, securing her spot in the next round. The panelists complimented her dancing just as much as her singing. Her latest clue package included a photo of Kanye West, sticks of TNT, a fire alarm and the knowledge that she used to perform shows for her neighbors. 

It was a rocky night for Firefly on the March 16 episode. After an impressive performance of Michael Jackson's "P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)," she still found herself in the bottom two. She sang a killer version of Ariana Grande's "God Is a Woman" to knock out Ram and save herself, at least for another week.

Firefly's Mega Clue was a photo of Pharrell Williams, who she said has been instrumental in her career.

On March 9, she performed Chaka Khan's "Ain't Nobody" and her video included a program from the famed Apollo Theater, a framed photo of Tyler Perry, references to stand-up comedy and a Statue of Liberty figurine. 

Michael Becker / FOX
Ringmaster

Team: Good

Ringmaster wowed the panel with her performance of "I Will Always Love You" on the April 13 episode. Her clue package featured a reference to Nashville, a NASA logo and a laughing emoji.

On the April 6 episode, Ringmaster sang a version of "Super Bass" by Nicki Minaj. Her Mega Clue was a guitar pick that revealed she was born in 90s. She also called herself a songwriter.

After a clue package that featured an image of Miley Cyrus on a coffee mug, Ringmaster sang Miley's "The Climb" on the March 30 episode. Her clue package also included a box of Circus Ring-O's cereal, a game of tic-tac-toe, a bottle of Sweet Southern liquor and a Golden State driver's license. 

Ringmaster took a moment to address panelist Nicole Scherzinger and said, "Nicole, it's good to see you again."

Michael Becker / FOX
Miss Teddy

Team: Cuddly

Miss Teddy sang a soulful version of Duffy's "Mercy" on the April 13 episode. Her clue package included a photo of Eddie Murphy and a reference to the Supreme Court. Despite a strong performance, Miss Teddy was sent home and revealed to be Broadway legend Jennifer Holliday.

On the April 6 episode, Miss Teddy sang "Tell Me You Love Me" by Demi Lovato. Her Mega Clue revealed that she's a Grammy winner. Clearly impressed with her voice, panelist Robin Thicke called it one of his favorite performances in the history of the show.

Miss Teddy sang Taylor Dayne's iconic "Tell It To My Heart" on the March 30 episode. Her clue package featured a rainbow bed, a Santa Claus toy, two people having a pillow fight, a bag of trash, a director's chair and a caterpillar turning into a butterfly.

Michael Becker / FOX
Armadillo

Team: Good

On the April 13 episode, Armadillo sang a version of "Amazing Grace," which he dedicated to his mother. His clue package included a Texas flag, handcuffs and a dog leash. Armadillo was sent home and revealed to be Dog the Bounty Hunter (a.k.a. Duane Chapman), which both Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger were able to guess.

Armadillo sang "I Fought The Law" by The Bobby Fuller Four on the April 6 episode. His Mega Clue was a motorcycle and a diamond-encrusted keychain. 

The March 30 episode featured Armadillo singing "Secret Agent Man" by Johnny Rivers. He told the panel he was "born on a mountain, raised in a cave" after a clue package featuring rocks, a BBQ grill, hot dogs, a bow and arrow and a tongue-in-cheek image of a literal beefcake.

Michael Becker / FOX
Hydra

Team: Bad

On the April 6 episode, Hydra sang "Sharp Dressed Man" by ZZ Top. Their Mega Clue was a deck of cards, filled with all jokers. Their friend Gilbert Gottfried wished them good luck in the competition. After losing a duel against Armadillo, it was revealed that Hydra was legendary comedic duo Penn & Teller.

Hydra sang Train's "Hey, Soul Sister" on the March 30 episode. It's unclear if Hydra is indeed three separate people, or one person doing three different voices. 

His clue package included a shark, a pack of gum, a reference to Miami, a beach ball and a Magic 8-Ball.

Michael Becker / FOX
Lemur

Team: Cuddly

Lemur performed Carole King's "I Feel The Earth Move" after a clue package that included a guitar, a magazine cover and some eye cream.

Alas, the Lemur couldn't prevail for Team Cuddly and got sent home. Supermodel and actress Christie Brinkley was revealed to be under the costume.

Michael Becker / FOX
Thingamabob

Team: Bad

After a performance of MTKO's "Classic" on the March 23 episode, Thingamabob talked about his difficult childhood and not always having the support of his family. His clue package included a kangaroo, a picnic table, luggage with a bull on it and a wrecking ball. The panelists commented on his big feet, as well. After failing to move on to the finale, Thingamabob was revealed to be Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata.

Cyclops sang "Suspicious Minds" by Elvis Presley on the March 16 episode, but it was his Mega Clue that really got the judges talking. A meteorite was brought to the stage with a plaque that read "This meteorite crashed to Earth in 1988." 

On the March 9 episode, Cyclops rocked out to Creed's "My Sacrifice" for his first performance, but it was his spoken word that revealed the most about him. He referred to himself as a "villain" and said he tend to "connect more with monsters than heroes."

His intro video featured a compass and a comic book, hinting that there might be something—and someone!—adventurous involved here. 

Michael Becker / FOX
Cyclops

Team: Cuddly

Cyclops performed "Flashdance (What A Feeling)" by Irene Cara on the March 23 episode. His clue package included a lottery ticket, milk, Michelangelo's Statue of David, a podcast poster and a fiddle. After a fierce Final Showdown against Thingamabob and Firefly, Cyclops failed to make the finale and was forced to be unmasked. It was revealed to be Lost star Jorge Garcia.

Thingamabob brought panelist Ken Jeong to tears with his performance of Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" on the March 16 episode. His Mega Clue was a series of men holding shields, and he joked that he forgot his trident backstage.

On the March 9 premiere, he performed "Wanted Dead or Alive" by Bon Jovi and his clue package featured a Hotel California ornament, a bulldog and a tackle box. Another hint: Thingamabob said he "grew up on rock music."

Michael Becker / FOX
Ram

Team: Bad

On the March 16 episode, Ram sang "Learn To Fly" by Foo Fighters, which didn't exactly inspire the audience. He was forced to duel against Firefly to avoid elimination. His version of "Take Me Home, Country Roads" by John Denver didn't do the trick, and Ram was forced to unmask. It was revealed to be Hall of Fame broadcaster Joe Buck.

 

Michael Becker / FOX
McTerrier

Team: Good

On the March 9 premiere, McTerrier was the first contestant sent back to the pound. After a chaotic performance of Loverboy's "Working For The Weekend" that featured his headpiece flying off for the first time in the show's history, the audience was left as flummoxed as they were underwhelmed.

Thus, pastry chef and Food Network star Duff Goldman was sent packing. A ruff start to be sure.

Michael Becker / FOX
Baby Mammoth

Team: Cuddly

Michael Becker / FOX
Space Bunny

Team: Cuddly

Michael Becker / FOX
Queen Cobra

Team: Bad

Michael Becker / FOX
The Prince

Team: Good

Michael Becker / FOX
Jack in the Box

Team: Bad

