Kristen Stewart & Matthew McConaughey's Stylist Tara Swennen Shares Affordable Amazon Fashions

It doesn't get more convenient than shopping at Amazon, but sometimes there are just too many options to sift through. It's a champagne problem for sure, but it would be so much easier to shop with a little professional help, right? Just let Tara Swennen guide your next Amazon shopping trip. She styles celebrities, including Kristen Stewart, Matthew McConaughey, Julie Bowen, Allison Janney, and Whitney Cummings for red carpets, award shows, and other events.
The personal shopper shared affordable Amazon picks along with some styling suggestions. She forecasted the fashion trends that should be on our radar. Tara also talked about her partnership with Affirm and why thinks it's an essential tool for anyone who loves to shop.
E!: What are some fashion trends we should expect to see in Spring/Summer 2022?
TS: I'm 42, so I love that there's this Y2K nostalgia thing going on with midriff-baring tops, low-rise bottoms, and miniskirts. A lot of us in our 40s are thinking "We're not ready to do the low-slung waist again." It feels like every "old" trend is back in style again.
You're going to see a lot of color, bold neons and some pastels. Neon was huge on the runway. You will see cobalt blue everywhere. Platforms have been making a huge comeback and I love the comfort factor, from sneakers to Mary Jane's. Loafers are very popular right now. You will also see a lot of transparency, cut-outs, strappy accents, and angular cuts.
E!: Are there any fashion trends you're just so over?
TS: I feel like we've been in this sort of pandemic bubble for the last two years. There was a moment where I was still gonna lean into the athleisure for as long as. I could. Now, everyone is in this moment ready to bring it on and get out there with bold, beautiful colors. It's finally time to ditch the sweatpants.
E!: Tell me about your partnership with Affirm.
TS: I partnered with Affirm, the pay over time solution because it helps shoppers. I do a lot of red carpet work and I also work as a personal shopper. Affirm helps clients budget. It's a really cool tool to stay within your budget with the flexibility to pay in installments. It's the most dependable shopping solution. Specifically for Amazon, you can use Affirm for purchases over $50. I love the idea of people using their wardrobe to make themselves feel better. Affirm is also great because they're available at a million top retailers.
Celebrity Stylist Tara Swennen's Affordable Amazon Fashion Picks
Tinstree Platform Loafers
"I love pink. It's one of my favorite colors. This is great for spring and summer with pastels being so trendy. These bring a fun, romantic vibe that you don't normally get with an oxford. It's usually a more androgynous vibe. There are a lot of different ways to wear this look. And one of the best things about it is that it's just really comfortable. It's one of my favorites."
These loafers come in nine colors.
Lisueyne Women’s Two Pieces Blazer & Pant Set
"The power suit is very on-trend. They have this in a billion colors and you can't go wrong with any of these. I love the yellow, blue, and red. I love the idea of a woman in a suit to feel more empowered. This look can be professional or fun. There are a lot of ways to do it. You can wear it with a beautiful blouse for work or you can pop it over a bralette for a night out. You can also wear each piece as a separate."
There are 26 colors to choose from.
Maxtop Large Crossbody Fanny Pack With 4-Zipper Pockets
"Anything hands-free is a breath of fresh air. You can throw on a fanny pack and put everything you need it in it like your earbuds, wallet, and phone. You can use this fannypack for any activity. It's extremely versatile and amazing for travel. I love that there are a million colors to choose from. You can wear it on your shoulder, crossbody, or on your waist. It's great. I'm all about using this as a pop of color for your look."
This bag has 22,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Drop Women's Preston Belt Bag
"I am always trying to be an advocate for sustainability. I like that this is a vegan alternative instead of real leather. I love all the colors I think it looks like really high-end and you can wear it in so many ways."
This bag comes in six colors and it has been recommended by Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent, The Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti, and Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams.
Amanda Uprichard Women's Dale Skort
"This micro mini skirt is very 2000s and it was popular on the runway. Shorter is better these days. If you want contrast, you can wear them with an oversized blazer on top of a little bralette or a micro t-shirt. The mini would look great with a big platform or a chunky shoe. Even a cool sneaker would work."
Ermonn Womens 2 Piece Outfits
"I'm a big fan of comfort. Knitwear is making a comeback for spring. It's really lightweight and a nice way look to go out that still feels soft and cozy. I like that this isn't a heavy, chunky night. This is a nice, light drapey option for spring and summer weather. This is an elevated take on loungewear and your typical sweatpants."
There are 18 colors to choose from and it has also been recommended by Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams.
The Drop Women's Valentina Cropped One Shoulder Cut-out Sweater Top & Slim Cut-Out Pull-On Midi Sweater Skirt
"I love the idea of the one-shoulder top. It leans into the idea of showing skin, but it's not too crazy. I love that kind of sexiness. It's mesmerizing, but it doesn't give too much away. It's great with the matching skirt too."
The top and the skirt also come in black and beige.
Dress the Population Women's Jeanette-Strapless Bustier Fringe Skirt Dress
"I love the color for starters and I love sequins. I think this color is very flattering on a lot of different skin tones. I am into this 70s fringe vibe, which I feel is having a comeback. It's a trend that won't go away and it's returning in different waves. This is such a unique piece and such a good find."
Nufiwi Women High Waisted Pants
"These are high-waisted, but they still lean into the Y2K vibe. These are cool jeans that give me a Stranger Things vibe." There are 37 washes to choose from.
SheIn Women's Notch Collar Mesh Sleeve Button Wrap Romper
"Obviously after the Oscars, you can tell that I love a good suit. I love good tux. This is a really fun alternative for when people don't want to wear a dress. I love how unique these sleeves are and I love the buttons. There are many colors and there's a lot of flair to it. It's one of those looks that can go to just about anything. It's a great party dress, you know, but it's also fun for a nice dinner because doesn't feel too dressed up or too casual. So, it's the perfect in-between."
Giuseppe Zanotti Women's I070012 Bootie Ankle Boot
"One of the greatest tricks that we use as stylists to elongate the frame is to create a monochromatic look. These boots are just a really great go-to for your closet. They can help give you a couple inches and provide some comfort if you're going to wear these all day or for a night out. They've got the stacked heel with a built-in platform.You will feel sturdy in them and they look super cool."
These also come in white.
Grlasen Women Casual Elegant Long Sleeve Oversized Lapel Blazers
"One of the coolest things about shopping on Amazon is that great price point. When I find something I truly love, I get it in multiple colors or even just order a couple of the same item because the price point is so great. This blazer comes in a few different colors."
This blazer comes in 10 colors.
[BLANKNYC] womens Black Vegan Leather Puffer Belted Jacket
"This is a great happy medium between a puffer and a leather jacket. This is great to have around to throw over an outfit when you're not quite sure what to wear. This is a good alternative if you want to switch things up from wearing a blazer."
Floerns Women's Sexy Lace V Neck Criss Cross Back Bralette Crop Top- Set of 2
"A two for one deal is always great. This is a great staple you can layer for many looks."
There are seven two-piece sets to choose from.
