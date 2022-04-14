90 Day Fiancé Sneak Peek: Why Newcomer Jibri's Mom Is Already "Uncomfortable" With Miona

Will Miona win over Jibri's mom? We have our doubts.
In this exclusive sneak peek of the April 17 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé, Jibri's mother reveals she has some concerns about her son's Serbian fiancée. Per the matriarch, she's hoping that Miona will respect the rules of her home, which includes her wearing a more conservative wardrobe. (Jibri, 28, is having his fiancée Miona, 23, join him in his family's home in Rapid City, SD.)
"I'm not saying that she has to cover up all the time, at all," she says to the 90 Day Fiancé camera. "But based on what we have seen on social media about Miona, she's wearing things that seem to attract attention. That I think would be, sexual attention."
Jibri's mom reveals that this social media alter ego makes her "uncomfortable" and that she needs to have a conversation about it with her son.
Jibri assures his mother that Miona's "half-naked pictures on Instagram" are part of a "persona," one she won't be meeting. "She likes to wear revealing clothes just like I like wearing crazy colorful clothes," he tells his seemingly unconvinced mom.
In a confessional, Jibri reveals that he's surprised by his mother's stance on Miona's appearance, saying, "My mom considers herself a feminist. My mom's from Portland, Ore. and grew up going to nude beaches with my grandma. I don't know why she's starting to be a little bit more conservative."
Jibri's theory? His mother is testing Miona.
"I hope Miona doesn't insult my family," he continues. "And I hope my mom doesn't upset Miona, 'cause I don't want to be in the middle of this."
It probably doesn't help that Jibri's mom witnessed Miona calling her son "stupid" over FaceTime. "I want to know if I'm trying to have a conversation with her, is that how it's going to be?" she asks Jibri. "'Cause if it is, that's going to be a problem."
Well, Jibri's mom may have a problem on her hands, because Jibri can only say that he "hopes" Miona doesn't call her stupid.
After watching the sneak peek above, be sure to catch the season nine premiere April 17 at 8 p.m. on TLC.