Join the Official Vodka of Coachella in Absolut.Land at the Festival IRL and in the Metaverse

PAID CONTENT. E! was paid by Absolut to write this article.
The hottest party of Coachella isn't happening in the desert — it's happening in the metaverse. Absolut is marking its 10th year being the Official Vodka of Coachella by inviting Coachella fans everywhere to Absolut.Land, a one-of-a-kind activation that brings all the on-site fun of Coachella to the digital world. And we're breaking down what you can expect during this unique experience.
Absolut.Land is a convergence of art, fashion, music and, of course, cocktails made to bring people together both in-person and online. It's a space where festival goers on ground and fans from all across the country can meet and bond over their shared love of festival culture through virtual drinks, experiences and more. Absolut will even have a physical tent designed to perfectly match the one you'll find in Absolut.Land, so it really is a merging of the physical and digital worlds.
This can't-miss virtual experience in Decentraland features three floors with over 10 different interactive elements, all of which were inspired by the brand's products, heritage and passion points.
- There's The Anti-Gravity Dance Floor, which allows guests to "flow" from floor to floor in the grandest way possible.
- The Absolut Bar, which is the heart of the land, acts as the central hub with all the information you need to know and is home to the resident bartender. Festival goers at Coachella have a chance to take over the bartender avatar through an interactive kiosk at the physical tent. They can mix virtual cocktails, chat with other avatars and even gift NFT wearables.
- The Citron Media Room, which was inspired by Absolut's Citrus portfolio, is a space for fans to mix and get access to exclusive content.
- The Garden is an open air space where people can find collectibles that spotlight ingredients for signature cocktails, as well as hidden portals to other experiences.
- The Museum Gallery pays tribute to Absolut's history of iconic art.
- The Selfie Room features a colorful backdrop inspired by Absolut's "Born to Mix" campaign and gives fans a chance to capture and share their experience in Absolut.Land. There's also a chance to win the ultimate Coachella NFT collectible.
- The PRIDE Tunnel is an "all-out rave" paying homage to Absolut's involvement within the LGBTQ+ community.
- The Rainbow Rave is an all-out dance party powered by PRIDE that features a disco-inspired dance floor. Fans have the opportunity to share their dance moves on social and gain access to exclusive Absolut.Land pride wearables.
- The Outlook gives users the the best view of Absolut.Land.
During these interactive experiences, fans can unlock surprise moments, virtual cocktail recipe cards, product promos, special avatar wearables, unique meta verse experiences and more.
Since it's Absolut's 10th year of being the Official Vodka of Coachella, they're partnering with Swedish House Mafia to celebrate their return to the music festival after 10 years. Songs from the supergroup's new album, Paradise Again, will be played on a custom jukebox within the virtual land. Not only that, fans in the metaverse can grab a virtual drink inspired by the album and even purchase the drink online to enjoy at home.
There are so many fun surprises to unlock, the possibilities are seemingly endless. So don't miss out on the biggest party in the metaverse and check out Absolut.Land today.