Join the Official Vodka of Coachella in Absolut.Land at the Festival IRL and in the Metaverse

PAID CONTENT. E! was paid by Absolut to write this article.

The hottest party of Coachella isn't happening in the desert — it's happening in the metaverse. Absolut is marking its 10th year being the Official Vodka of Coachella by inviting Coachella fans everywhere to Absolut.Land, a one-of-a-kind activation that brings all the on-site fun of Coachella to the digital world. And we're breaking down what you can expect during this unique experience.

Absolut.Land is a convergence of art, fashion, music and, of course, cocktails made to bring people together both in-person and online. It's a space where festival goers on ground and fans from all across the country can meet and bond over their shared love of festival culture through virtual drinks, experiences and more. Absolut will even have a physical tent designed to perfectly match the one you'll find in Absolut.Land, so it really is a merging of the physical and digital worlds.