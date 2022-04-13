Queer Eye's Karamo Is Getting His Own Daytime Talk Show

Karamo is headed from Queer Eye to daytime!
The Emmy-nominated host is crossing a dream off his bucket list with the announcement of his brand-new talk show, Karamo, which premieres this fall. Announced on April 13 by Tracie Wilson—Executive Vice President of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and E! News—the daily one-hour syndicated series has been sold across 90 percent of U.S. local stations.
"Growing up, hosting a daytime talk show seemed unrealistic and unattainable, but it was my dream," Karamo said in a statement. "I used to run home from school as a kid to watch this genre's icons Sally, Donahue and Maury."
In front of a live studio audience, Brown and guests will dive into a variety of topics, "including infidelity, race, parenting, and complex family dynamics," according to the show's description. But, Brown says his biggest goal is "to help and connect with people from all walks of life."
"As a black, gay man of first-generation immigrants, opportunities for my goals seemed impossible, so I want to thank everyone involved for believing in me and trusting me to explore all the highs and lows of life and celebrate with their audiences," said Karamo. "We are all taking this journey together, so let's start talking and growing."
"Karamo is the next generation of compelling relationship-based talk, with a truly special host and we are so happy to offer this show to our station partners across the country," Wilson said about the upcoming series. "Karamo is a true fan of the genre who will bring that passion, along with his unique skill set and life experiences to guide his guests through life's dramatic crossroads and build a lasting connection with the daytime audience."
The author, actor, activist and producer recently guest-hosted Maury multiple times in addition to his six seasons of co-hosting Netflix's Queer Eye.
NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and Stamford Media Center Productions—the production teams behind daytime hits like Maury, Judge Jerry, The Jerry Springer Show and The Steve Wilkos Show—are set to produce and distribute the series.
(E! and NBCUniversal Studios are both part of the NBCUniversal family)