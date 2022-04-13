This Actress Inspired Kaley Cuoco's Hairstyle at Flight Attendant Season 2 Premiere

Kaley Cuoco's style has reached new heights.
On April 12, the actress made her first red carpet appearance of 2022, attending the red carpet premiere of season two of her HBO series The Flight Attendant in West Hollywood. Cuoco, 36, wore a black sleeveless square neck Christian Dior gown and a tousled and particularly vibrant hairstyle: wavy blond hair with full curtain bangs. The star sports the cut on The Flight Attendant this season and debuted her bangs last summer.
Hairstylist Christine Symonds, who styled Cuoco's tresses for the premiere, chatted with E! News about her client's look. She said they wanted her hair "to feel summer fresh" and that the actress' style was "kind of like Dakota Johnson cool girl hair."
"Do you know how Dakota Johnson always has that cool girl hair and has the fringe?" she said. "Her name was actually a name that we threw out."
She added, "We were like, we want kind of that vibe and nothing too contrived. And if I do say so myself, I think we've really achieved it and there is such a moment when you see your look on the red carpet and you're like, yes."
Symonds said Cuoco prepped her hair with Clairol Shimmer Lights shampoo and conditioner. They then used the collection's purple toning mask, which the hairstylist said "just revives your blond on its own." Next Up: Spritzes of Clairol Shimmer Lights Thermal Shine Spray, after which Symonds coated the ends of the actress' hair with the collection's Leave-in Styling Treatment.
And Cuoco managed to make her styling session even more satisfying with some tasty treats for herself, her squad and co-star Zosia Mamet, who's been living at her home lately. "The most Kaley thing she did last night is 15 minutes into getting her prep, and I had curled the half bottom section of her hair, she's like, 'Let's take 15 minutes and grab some French fries,'" Symonds said. "And we're like, 'Okay!'"
The hairstylist continued, "She put all the snacks on and Zosia was at her house getting ready. The house was just filled with girls and glam squads and French fries and snacks on the counter."
Symonds posted on her Instagram Story a photo of Kaley with half her hair pinned up, holding a paper towel full of sweet potato fries. The hairstylist joked that the actress was "just feeding everybody, saying 'Eat, eat, eat."
"She's the most fun," she continued. "Kaley's just kind of go with the flow."
The event marked the first red carpet premiere for the Flight Attendant since the show debuted in November 2020, several months after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Where do I begin?! We finally got to celebrate @flightattendantonmax last night, and to say I'm proud of everyone is an understatement!" Cuoco wrote on Instagram. "Thank you glam as always!"
The Flight Attendant season two premieres on HBO Max on April 21.