This Actress Inspired Kaley Cuoco's Hairstyle at Flight Attendant Season 2 Premiere

Watch : Would Kaley Cuoco Ever Want to Be "The Bachelorette"?

Kaley Cuoco's style has reached new heights.

On April 12, the actress made her first red carpet appearance of 2022, attending the red carpet premiere of season two of her HBO series The Flight Attendant in West Hollywood. Cuoco, 36, wore a black sleeveless square neck Christian Dior gown and a tousled and particularly vibrant hairstyle: wavy blond hair with full curtain bangs. The star sports the cut on The Flight Attendant this season and debuted her bangs last summer.

Hairstylist Christine Symonds, who styled Cuoco's tresses for the premiere, chatted with E! News about her client's look. She said they wanted her hair "to feel summer fresh" and that the actress' style was "kind of like Dakota Johnson cool girl hair."

"Do you know how Dakota Johnson always has that cool girl hair and has the fringe?" she said. "Her name was actually a name that we threw out."