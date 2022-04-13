Britney Spears Reveals Her True Thoughts on Pregnancy Sex With Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is feeling stronger—and sexier—than yesterday.
Just days after announcing that she's expecting her first baby with fiancé Sam Asghari, the "Toxic" singer got candid about pregnancy sex in a lengthy Instagram post on April 13.
While writing about how she's focusing on finding joy in the "little things" after ending her 13-year conservatorship, Britney remarked, "It's time for me to indulge in thinking... books... makeup... classic movies... great conversation... and the best sex ever!!!"
She continued, "Sex is great when you're pregnant."
Elsewhere in her post, the 41-year-old—who is already mother to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline—got real about expecting another child more than a decade after welcoming her youngest one, admitting that she's "so scared to make a mistake."
"My first record came out when I was 16 and I got pregnant at 24," she wrote. "I didn't know how to play the game ... I didn't even know how to dress or fix my hair !!! I was clueless and I wasn't the brightest bulb on the tree either!!!"
However, the pop star realized that she's been able to hone her parental instincts over the years, recalling a time when she nursed Jayden back to health when he came down with a fever. "He was 9 and I picked him up like a baby and brought him all the way upstairs to my room," she wrote. "I slept with him that night and when he woke up ... he was eating pancakes like nothing happened !!!"
Saying she's now learning to reel in her parenting insecurities, Britney added as a message to herself, "It's going to be ok !!! Just be me and stop trying so hard !!!"
Britney isn't the only one who's excited for the arrival of the little one. Earlier this week, Sam, 28, shared on Instagram, "Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don't take lightly."
He captioned a photo of a lioness and her cubs, a nod to "Lioness," the affectionate nickname he's given Britney: "Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect."
In an interview with BBC before the pregnancy news broke, the fitness model, who got engaged to Britney in September after five years of dating, said that having a child with his wife-to-be "should have happened three years ago."
"When you're in a relationship with someone that you're truly in love with, you want to re-create," he explained, "and so this is something I want to do."