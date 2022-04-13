Why Jesse L. Martin Is Walking Away From The Flash

After eight seasons, Jesse L. Martin is leaving his role as a series regular on The Flash. Get all the details about his new TV role and why you might still see him pop up in the DC Universe.

Jesse L. Martin is leaving The Flash in the dust—but there's still time to say goodbye.

The Law & Order alum, who has played Central City Police captain Joe West for eight seasons on the CW superhero drama, is leaving for new TV pastures. Jesse has been cast as the lead in the NBC pilot The Irrational, which is scheduled to start filming in late May.

The Irrational, based on Dan Ariely's book Predictably Irrational, stars Jesse as Alec Baker, "a world-renowned professor of behavioral psychology with a unique insight into human nature who lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, corporations and law enforcement."

Fret not, Flash fans, there's still some good news. Though Jesse will no longer be a series regular, he will still appear in multiple episodes of the show's upcoming ninth season.

While Jesse won't be around full-time, Flash veterans Grant Gustin, Danielle Panabaker and Candice Patton are all expected to be back. (The Flash was renewed for a ninth season in March.)

While Jesse's departure is on the horizon, The Flash recently welcomed back a familiar face.

Robbie Amell, who left the show in 2020, reprised his role as Ronnie Raymond in the episode airing April 13. It turns out, Amell and the creative team had been trying to make the reunion happen for a while.

"They've asked in the past and I've always wanted to but a lot of it just comes down to scheduling issues," he told E! News exclusively, "so luckily this one just worked out really well."

Diyah Pera/The CW

Enjoy Jesse's fleeting time in the DC Universe when The Flash airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

You can also see what other actors left hit shows in 2022 by reading on…

Bettina Strauss/The CW
Jesse L. Martin, The Flash

In April 2022, it was announced that Jesse L. Martin was leaving The Flash as a series regular after eight seasons. The actor, who plays Captain Joe West on the DC superhero drama, is still expected to appear as a guest star on the show's ninth season.

Tom Griscom/FOX
Miles Fowler, The Resident

In April 2022, it was revealed that Miles Fowler had exited The Resident after only one season on the show. According to his rep, who told TVLine, the actor only had a one-season contract with the medical drama.

HBO Max
Gavin Leatherwood, Sex Lives of College Girls

In March 2022, Gavin Leatherwood revealed that he will not be returning for season two of Sex Lives of College Girls. revealing to Us Weekly that he wanted to "keep spreading our wings and leading ourselves to other projects."

Kelsey McNeal via Getty Images
Grown-ish Cast

Francia Raisa (Ana), Emily Arlook (Nomi), Chloe Bailey (Jazz), Luka Sabbat (Luca), Halle Bailey (Sky), and Jordan Buhat (Vivek) left the show in the season four finale, which aired March 24 on Freeform. Having graduated from college, the characters are entering a new chapter in their lives.

CBS
Jorja Fox, CSI: Las Vegas

After William Petersen decided to skip season two of the CSI: Las Vegas revival, Jorja followed suit. She explained in a Twitter post, "I personally just can't split Sara and Grissom up again. So goes Grissom…..So goes Sara. Wherever they go, they belong together."

A few days later, co-star Mel Rodriguez also decided not to participate in season 2, according to Entertainment Weekly.

FOX via Getty Images
Lisa Edelstein, 9-1-1: Lone Star

Though the moment wasn't shown in the Feb. 28 episode, it's explained that Gwyn is hit by a car and dies. But 9-1-1 is known for its occasional dream sequence, so Edelstein hasn't ruled out a return. "I mean, the producers refused to give me the traditional ‘It's a series wrap for Lisa' send-off," she told TVLine, "so one never knows!" 

John Fleenor/ABC via Getty Images
Richard Flood, Grey's Anatomy

Dr. Cormac Hayes resigned from his role as Head of Pediatric Surgery at Sloan Grey Memorial in the March 3 episode. According to Flood, he left the show because "three years on the show felt right for me," according to Deadline.

Colin Bentley/The CW
Nick Zano, Legends of Tomorrow

In the season seven finale, Nate Heywood, a.k.a. Steel, was stripped of his powers after running through a World War I battlefield and inhaling mustard gas. Left powerless, he returned to the totem to be with his girlfriend, Zari 1.0.

Freeform/Troy Harvey
Maia Mitchell, Good Trouble

After playing Callie Foster in The Fosters spinoff Good Trouble for nine years, Maia decided it was time to exit the series. "While I have been so beyond fortunate to have this career and a job that I love, with not an iota of regret," she wrote on Instagram, "for quite some time I have suppressed an undeniable gravitational pull to return home to Australia to be closer to my nearest and dearest."

In the series, Callie and her boyfriend, Jamie, played by Beau Mirchoff, move to Washington D.C. to pursue new careers.

