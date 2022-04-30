Josh Flagg Confirms He’s Dating Real Estate Agent Andrew Beyer

Watch : Inside the Most Expensive Reality Real Estate

Romance in real estate.

After teasing that he was dating someone new, following his split with husband Bobby Boyd, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Josh Flagg has revealed that the new man in his life is Andrew Beyer.

He re-shared a friend's Instagram Story on April 28 that showed the pair leaning in for an intimate moment.

Like Josh, 36, Andrew is also a real estate agent. He appears to be close friends with Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade. The two have several photos together on each other's Instagram accounts and have been photographed out together in Los Angeles, where some tabloids have mistaken them for a couple.

Last month, Josh confirmed to E! News that he was in new relationship, two weeks after announcing his divorce from his husband of five years. While he didn't name Andrew at the time, he shared that the two first crossed paths professionally five years ago but nothing turned romantic until his marriage ended.