Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway Bring New Meaning to Couple Goals in WeCrashed Episode Preview

Behind every great man is a great woman.
While WeCrashed is technically about the rise and fall of Adam Neumann's company, WeWork, it's hard not to notice the positive impact that Rebekah Neumann had on the entrepreneur—at least, in Apple TV+'s dramatization of the true story. In the exclusive April 15 sneak peek above, Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway bring a fiery passion to the couple, who helmed the company before stepping down in 2019. They rattle off the characteristics they'd use to describe their empire and bang a gong before being overcome with emotion. Staring at a teary-eyed Rebekah, Adam declares, "I am nothing without you."
This focus on the enigmatic couple was purposeful, according to showrunners Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello. "What separates [WeCrashed] from other things we've seen in this genre is that we watch the story through the prism of this couple," Eisenberg previously told Entertainment Weekly. "We see this cult of personality within the business story, and then come home with them at night."
Crevello added, "We became even more fascinated with Rebekah than we were with Adam, which says quite a bit. There are such complexities to the character—it required an actor of unsurpassed skill to capture all of the shades." Suffice to say, Anne has that level of experience with an Academy Award and more honors under her belt.
But the actual Neumanns aren't watching the Apple TV+ series, even if it does feature impeccable talent. According to Deadline, Adam called the show a "single-sided narrative that I am telling you is not actually true in a lot of things" at the New York Times Dealbook Online Summit.
Jared has better things to say about the series, describing it as a "recent and relevant" story to E! News. "We examine his incredible successes and also his very loud, public failures."
Episode seven of WeCrashed streams April 15 on Apple TV+.