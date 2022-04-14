Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway Bring New Meaning to Couple Goals in WeCrashed Episode Preview

Watch : Jared Leto & Anne Hathaway Team Up in WeCrashed

Behind every great man is a great woman.

While WeCrashed is technically about the rise and fall of Adam Neumann's company, WeWork, it's hard not to notice the positive impact that Rebekah Neumann had on the entrepreneur—at least, in Apple TV+'s dramatization of the true story. In the exclusive April 15 sneak peek above, Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway bring a fiery passion to the couple, who helmed the company before stepping down in 2019. They rattle off the characteristics they'd use to describe their empire and bang a gong before being overcome with emotion. Staring at a teary-eyed Rebekah, Adam declares, "I am nothing without you."

This focus on the enigmatic couple was purposeful, according to showrunners Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello. "What separates [WeCrashed] from other things we've seen in this genre is that we watch the story through the prism of this couple," Eisenberg previously told Entertainment Weekly. "We see this cult of personality within the business story, and then come home with them at night."