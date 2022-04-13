Kim Kardashian Shares Details on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Baby Journey

Kim Kardashian is showing her support for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's potentially growing family.
The SKIMS founder, 41, shared her thoughts about the couple's desire to welcome a little one into their beautiful blended family while visiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 13.
Kim said, "I think when you find love that you can't live without and there's still a chance—she's in her early 40s—I think they definitely want to see what life would be like with a baby."
Travis and Kourtney, who had a non–legally binding wedding ceremony in Las Vegas earlier this month, have six kids combined. Kourtney has three children—Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7—with ex Scott Disick, while Travis has two kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler—Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16—along with stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23.
According to Kim, the couple's journey toward welcoming lucky number seven will be one of the many highlights from the family's upcoming Hulu reality show, The Kardashians, which premieres April 14.
"You'll see their journey," she explained. "They share their whole story and have been super open. I think people really will want to see how cute they are…and how much they make out."
That part we've already seen! In fact, it was Kourtney and Travis' constant PDA that took Ellen DeGeneres by surprise when she attended Kris Jenner's birthday party.
"I got to witness firsthand Kourtney and Travis nonstop making out," the host shared. "It's all the time. Literally we were at the dinner table waiting and they were making out."
Kim jokingly added that the lovebirds can often be spotted sharing kisses "in between meals [and] courses."
On April 5, Kardashian matriarch Kris hilariously told Ellen that the couple's love for one another makes up roughly "98 percent of the new show."
"Is that wrong?" Kris joked. "It's crazy."