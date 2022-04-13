Kim Kardashian Shares Details on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Baby Journey

Watch : Kim Kardashian Gushes Over FIRST KISS With Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is showing her support for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's potentially growing family.

The SKIMS founder, 41, shared her thoughts about the couple's desire to welcome a little one into their beautiful blended family while visiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 13.

Kim said, "I think when you find love that you can't live without and there's still a chance—she's in her early 40s—I think they definitely want to see what life would be like with a baby."

Travis and Kourtney, who had a non–legally binding wedding ceremony in Las Vegas earlier this month, have six kids combined. Kourtney has three children—Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7—with ex Scott Disick, while Travis has two kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler—Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16—along with stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23.

According to Kim, the couple's journey toward welcoming lucky number seven will be one of the many highlights from the family's upcoming Hulu reality show, The Kardashians, which premieres April 14.