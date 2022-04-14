Here's Your First Look at The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 Reunion

Watch : Heather Dubrow Talks "7 Year Stitch" & Marriage SECRETS

Dress drama, a bloody nose and a popped cherry...and that's all before the RHOC ladies even sit down on their couches!

E! News can exclusively reveal the first look at The Real Housewives of Orange County's season 16 reunion trailer and fans are in for a wild ride.

Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Dr. Jen Armstrong and Noella Bergener all sit down with host Andy Cohen to rehash this season's drama starting April 20 and it's very clear Heather and Noella's feud is far from over.

Referencing the incident where Noella gifted Heather's teenage daughter Max with a book filled with NSFW content, Heather says, "You're very offended by the word pornography," as Noella fires back, "It's not pornography!"

Heather replies, "Really? I think Merriam Webster would beg to differ."

Jen also comes for Noella, telling her, "It's like talking to a child that just makes stuff up."

But Noella isn't the only one under attack as Gina tells Shannon, "You did too many ding-dong things this year and now you're coming to pay the piper," seemingly referencing their fight in which Gina accused Shannon of being jealous of her friendship with Heather.