April 2022's Best New Beauty Products: Charlotte Tilbury, Smashbox, Sunday Riley & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We don't know about you, but we use Hump Day as an excuse to treat ourselves. Whether that's an overpriced coffee or beauty products, we suggest you do the same because you deserve it. If you're looking for new beauty products to make today a bit more bearable, we've got you covered.
We're not even halfway through April yet several new skincare and makeup products are already being heralded as game-changers such as Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Multi-Glow Face & Eye Highlighter Palette and Smashbox's Photo Finish Revitalize 8-in-1 Primer Essence. Whether you could use new sunscreen or a lightweight cream for the warmer months or an eyeshadow palette to match your spring wardrobe, you'll find both plus more must-have beauty products below!
BareMinerals Gen Nude Blonzer Blush + Bronzer
This vegan hybrid blush and bronzer, which comes in three radiant hues, will give you that post-vacation glow while smoothing the look of imperfections.
florence by mills Floating Under The Eyes Depuffing Gel Pads
These de-puffing cloud-shaped gel pads are infused with caffeine, cactus and green tea extracts to help you look energized even if you didn't get any sleep.
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C Moisturizer
Packed with ingredients like advanced vitamin C and sodium hyaluronate, this glow-inducing moisturizer helps reduce the appearance of fine lines in addition to targeting dullness and other visible signs of aging. Plus, it's infused with lutein, which protects skin from blue light.
Alpyn Beauty Willow & Sweet Agave Plumping Lip Mask
Get extra kissable lips with this plumping mask that's packed with nourishing ingredients like sweet agave, hyaluronic acid ad willow bark.
The Dunkin' Dozen Eyeshadow Set
Inspired by Dunkin' Donuts classic flavors, this kit will help you create an equally sweet look! It comes with three bite-size eyeshadow quads featuring spring-ready matte, shimmer and metallic shades.
The Hermèsistible Infused Lip Care Oil
Looking for the perfect summer-approved lip color? The Hermèsistible lip oil collection has six stunning shades that correspond with a different fragrance designed by Christine Nagel.
Glamnetic Girl Next Door Collection – Feisty
Glamnetic's new Girl Next Door collection is comprised six natural-looking lashes that feature 10 circle powergrip magnet technology to help you rock the ultimate eye look with ease.
Athena Club Matchpoint Yellow Body Care Collection
Inspired by mornings on the tennis court, Athena Club's new color and scent body care collection are must-haves for getting your skin ready for summer. The Razor Kit comes with two five-blade cartridges, one ergonomic razor handle and one magnetic holder. Pair it with the heavenly-scented Creamy Body Wash and Dewy Body Lotion for soft, nourished skin.
Vacation Classic Spray SPF 30
If your goal is to go the whole summer without getting a sunburn, make sure to stock up on Vacation's new Classic Spray SPF 30! Thanks to non-aerosol and continuous-spray technology, you can get every angle with ease. The best part? It's water-resistant up to 80 minutes and smells really good!
Sun Riser Illuminating Primer
Whether you're staying local or planning on spending your summer in front of crystal blue waters, this illuminating face primer will help you get that post-vacation glow. It's packed with camu camu, hyaluronic acid and jojoba to lock in moisture and give skin a dewy finish.
Overnight Clarity Retinal Serum
Clear congested pores and tackle fine lines in one step with this refillable serum infused with highly active retinal and niacinamide.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Multi-Glow Face & Eye Highlighter Palette
This radiance-inducing palette has already sold out once since it launched, so make sure to add it to your cart while you can! Catering to both cool and warm complexions, this palette combines the benefits of liquid highlighter and powder to give skin a smooth, soft-focus finish.
Restorative Hand Cream
You know what they say: Hands can give away your age before your face. For this reason, make sure to pick up Alo's new hand cream to keep hands looking youthful and feeling soft and nourished. It's packed with amla, softening shea butter and arnica to prevent cracked-looking skin.
Smashbox Photo Finish Revitalize 8-in-1 Primer Essence
Prime, set and refresh skin with this 8-in-1 essence! Its all-star ingredient is the brand's Silkscreen Complex, packed with hyaluronic acid, probiotic extract and vitamins, to leave skin supple while protecting against environmental aggressors.
Glow, PEEPS®, Glow Lip Set
With Easter around the corner, this festive lip set from ColourPop's Peeps collaboration is a must. Keep it for yourself or include it in your favorite bunny's Easter basket!
Kypris Lip Elixir Balm
In addition to the lovely floral scent, you'll appreciate how this lip elixir balm will leave your pout looking plump and healthy. It's infused with peptides, plant stem cells, hyaluronic acid, botanical waxes, plus cocoa and shea butters to smooth and soften.
Still in the mood to shop? Check out this bestselling Amazon shower steamer set!