The Truth Behind Kim Kardashian's Alleged Second Sex Tape

An emotional Kim Kardashian was ready to burn people to the "f--king ground" after it was alleged that she had a second sex tape out there.
Though the SKIMS mogul said she was "99.9 percent sure" that a follow-up sex tape didn't exist, she still enlisted the help of legal juggernaut Marty Singer in the April 14 premiere of The Kardashians. During their conversation, Marty assured Kim that she could sue anyone who released the rumored recording.
He added over the phone, "Even if it exists, they don't have a legal right to release that tape without her consent." So where did this alleged second sex tape drama stem from?
On September 17, Wack100—whose real name is Cash Jones and used to serve as Ray J's manager—claimed on Bootleg Kev's podcast that he had "part two" of Kim's sex tape with Ray J. (Kim and Ray J were an on-again, off-again couple throughout the early '00s and both featured in the original infamous sex tape.)
Specifically, Wack100 asked for Kim's ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West to "holla at me, bro," as he had "part two on the laptop."
"Ain't never been seen," he alleged. "We'd love for you to have it."
After calling the alleged footage a "great personal NFT," Wack100 made it clear that he would hand over the material only to Ye. "We can't put that out there in the world like that," he added. "It'd be disrespectful."
Of course, these comments quickly made headlines, reaching even the iPad of Kim and Kanye's 6-year-old, Saint West, who saw a clickbait article on Roblox about the allegations but didn't understand it. "Had my son been a little bit older and been able to read, I would've been mortified," Kim said in a Kardashians confessional. "But I died inside."
Kim ordered Marty to "scare the s--t" out of Wack100, as she was ready to sue for "nominal damages." Marty told TMZ on Sept. 18 (around when the episode takes place), "The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false. It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame."
Yet, Wack100 seemingly doubled down on his allegations on Instagram the day after Singer's statement, according to an alleged screenshot provided by DJ Akademiks. The Instagram Story read, "A message to @kimkardashian attorneys ask your client about 'SANTA BARBARA' & the signed deliverables for tape1,2&3 @rayj can't control what I NOW control. If I hear 15 minutes of fame again I'll be forced to display the signed CONTRACTS #tryme."
News surrounding the supposed second sex tape died down until Ye claimed to Jason Lee in a January interview that he'd obtained that laptop that allegedly had the footage. "I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night and then got on a red-eye," he said at the time. "I met this man at the airport, and got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning."
According to Ye, Kim "cried when she saw the laptop [as] it represents how much she's been used."
A representative for Kim told E! News in January, "After review, there was nothing sexual unseen [sic], only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip. Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform."
Ray J's team expressed a similar sentiment, writing to E! News, "Ray J is focused on his children, technology company Raycon and his film/tv/music career at the moment. He only wishes Kim & Kanye the best in all of their endeavors and will not be discussing or addressing the past."
E! News reached out to Marty and Wack100 for comment and has not heard back.
For how the rest of this drama plays out on The Kardashians, tune in Thursdays on Hulu.