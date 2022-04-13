Nicola Peltz Shares Her Beauty Routine

We included these products chosen by Nicola Peltz because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

After seeing those gorgeous photos of Nicola Peltz getting married to Brooklyn Beckham, we just had to know what makeup and skin care products the beautiful actress uses to look so radiant.

Luckily, Nicola shares her beauty routine to achieve a glamorous makeup look and the perfect cat eye in one of Vogue's Beauty Secrets Youtube videos. The best part? You don't have to be a professional makeup artist to use Nicola's tips and tricks to recreate her look.

In addition to showing us the steps to get her makeup look, Nicola also shares skin care and beauty advice. Nicola says her mom has the most beautiful skin. Her biggest piece of advice to her daughter? Avoid the sun at all cost.

Scroll below for the products and tips you need to achieve Nicola's glamor, including a product that husband Brooklyn Beckham also uses.