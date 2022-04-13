Kendra Wilkinson Reveals Her Stance on Dating After Divorcing Hank Baskett

Watch : Kendra Wilkinson in "Girls Next Door": E! News Rewind

Kendra Wilkinson remains on top—just not of her dating game!



More than three years after finalizing her divorce from Hank Baskett, the former Girls Next Door star remains single. But instead of being focused on finding a new man, the 36-year-old has a few other priorities.



"I don't really focus on dating," Kendra exclusively told E! News while support the Los Angeles Mission's annual Easter event on April 12. "I focus on how to become a better person, a better mom, and that takes all the time in the world to do that. I don't really have a lot of time to date or meet new people."



Kendra is also focused on growing as a real estate agent and kicking off season two of Kendra Sells Hollywood on discovery+.



She assures fans her fame didn't make her career as a realtor any easier. Instead, she said she had to "really buckle down and really learn the ins and outs" of the business.