The Bachelor's Catherine Lowe’s Mother’s Day Gift Picks Remind Moms To Make Time for Their Hobbies

E!: How are you celebrating Mother's Day this year?

CGL: This year we are going to spend Mother's Day together at home. We will probably try out a new game/activity as a family and relax together. Maybe I'll even ask my kids (or Sean) for a massage at the end of the day!

E!: Tell us about your partnership with Mrs. T's Pierogies.

CGL: I have been a Mrs. T's Pierogies fan for years, since I lived in Seattle! They are a go-to in my house. So, when the brand approached me about teaming up for the second iteration of Mrs. T's All-Star Moms campaign, I was thrilled and so honored. Being a mom to three beautiful children is so rewarding and fulfilling, but it's not always easy to make time to pursue things I personally love, which is why this year's All-Star Moms campaign really resonated with me.

E!: Explain why it is so important for moms to make the time for their own personal interests aside and tips for moms to have more balance in their lives.

CGL: A recent Mrs. T's survey found that 95% of moms have some type of hobby, but almost all of them (87%) experience barriers that get in the way of pursuing their hobbies and interests. With the leading barriers being other responsibilities, lack of time and lack of money, Mrs. T's wanted to get moms back to their hobbies with All-Star Mom grants leading up to Mother's Day.

I'm a huge fan of making time for myself. Two ways I do this is by bundling my hobbies with other activities in my day and by carving out little nuggets of time throughout the day that I devote just to me. For instance, I love to whip up a recipe, like my Air Fried Mini Pierogi Shrimp Tempura Bowl, while I read over the sheet music that I will practice that day on the piano.