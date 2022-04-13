HGTV Just Announced 6 New Shows: Here's Everything You Need to Know

Watch : HGTV Star Christina Haack is MARRIED!

HGTV continues to give the people what they want.

On April 13, the home design network announced that it will be launching six new shows in the coming year, including Revealed, Renovation 911, Luxe for Less and Small Town Potential. According to the network, the shows will feature "a wider range of renovation and design budgets, more diverse personalities, globally inspired design perspectives." It even teased "a breathtaking arced story about a couple who renovate an English estate that sits on land once owned by King Henry VII."

"Just when our audience thinks HGTV has told every possible story about home, we create brand new series with more compelling personalities and fascinating home renovation journeys that our vast viewership wants to watch," shared Jane Latman, president of HGTV. "We had four of the top 10 highest-rated unscripted freshman series last year. We just can't stop telling stories about home."

As Latman put it, "These six new shows will be just as addictive and escapist as our other series, so buckle up."