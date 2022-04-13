The Necklace Victoria Beckham Wore to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Wedding Had a Special Meaning

Watch : Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz Are MARRIED!

I'll tell you what I want, what I really, really want—to know the meaning behind the special accessory Victoria Beckham wore to son Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz.

According to British Vogue, the fashion designer accessorized her metallic slip dress from her own collection with a necklace featuring a 21.5-carat pear-shaped diamond that David Beckham gave his wife on the day of Brooklyn's christening.

And that wasn't the only dazzling detail in the piece. Per the publication, the diamond, which was mounted in platinum and included a diamond-set collet, hung from a "French 18-carat yellow gold handmade filigree link guard chain." As for the pendant that cradled the rock, the outlet said it was made from an English chain originally crafted around 1870.