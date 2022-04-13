Learn How to Make Gourmet Fries With Celebrity Chef Roy Choi

Celebrity Chef Roy Choi shows Loni Love and Essence Atkins how to make Mojo Aioli French Fries, inspired by his upcoming Miami trip. According to Chef Choi, the key to making crispy fries is frying them twice. Fry them once at 300 degrees Fahrenheit and again at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. He also shared that, for him, an ice-cold beer is the best accompaniment for this gourmet fry recipe.