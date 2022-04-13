Learn How to Make Gourmet Fries With Celebrity Chef Roy Choi

Watch: How to Make Gourmet French Fries
Celebrity Chef Roy Choi shows Loni Love and Essence Atkins how to make Mojo Aioli French Fries, inspired by his upcoming Miami trip. According to Chef Choi, the key to making crispy fries is frying them twice. Fry them once at 300 degrees Fahrenheit and again at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. He also shared that, for him, an ice-cold beer is the best accompaniment for this gourmet fry recipe.
Ingredients
- cooked french fries
- 2 cups mayonnaise
- Mojo Aioli Sauce
- 1 cup olive oil
- 1 cup fresh cilantro leaves
- 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves
- 3/4 cup orange juice
- 1/2 cup freshly squeezed lime juice
- 10 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tbsp grated orange peel
- 1 tbsp fresh oregano, chopped
- 1 1/2 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp black pepper, ground
- 1 tsp fine sea salt
Instructions
- Blend all Mojo sauce ingredients in a blender.
- Combine Mojo sauce and mayonnaise in a separate mixing bowl and mix thoroughly.
- Serve alongside hot crispy fries.
- Store any excess in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days.
