Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson Reveals a Sort-Of Spoiler About Season 2

Watch : Abbott Elementary Star Talks Show's Unpredictable Success

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

When one door closes, another one opens.

At least, that's what we're hoping after the season finale of ABC's Abbott Elementary. In the April 12 episode, Janine (Quinta Brunson) realizes that her 10-year relationship with boyfriend Tariq (Zack Fox) has reached its end. It's a tough pill to swallow for Janine, but fans are hoping it means that Tyler James Williams' Gregory will finally make the move in season two.

Quinta is open to the idea of a romance but hesitant to push her character into a new relationship so soon. "To me, Janine is now on a journey of finding herself," the actress and series creator told Entertainment Weekly. "And for the first time, she is a single adult, and now she has space to discover what that means. So I don't feel like she's going to hop into anything immediately with Gregory."

Moreover, Gregory just accepted a full-time position at Abbott Elementary, so, Quinta said, "he has that to worry about—what that means for him, what that looks like, making that kind of commitment."