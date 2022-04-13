See Kim Kardashian’s Sweet Nod to Pete Davidson During Disneyland Outing

Kim Kardashian’s trip to Disneyland brought back memories of her SNL sketch with Pete Davidson. Keep scrolling to see her sweet cue to her boyfriend.

Watch: Kim Kardashian Gushes Over FIRST KISS With Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson has Kim Kardashian seeing a whole new world. 

While celebrating True Thompson's fourth birthday at Disneyland on April 12, the SKIMS founder, 41, posted a video mid-ride of the doll-size versions of Princess Jasmine and Aladdin flying on their magic carpet as a subtle gesture to her comedian boyfriend.

Because before Pete, 28, and Kim began dating last November, they shared their first kiss while playing Jasmine and Aladdin in a Saturday Night Live sketch during her October 9 hosting gig

And earlier this month, Kim revealed that Pete gifted her the outfits and magic carpet as a sweet memento.

"Actually, for Valentine's Day, he got me the rug and the whole outfits and the little genie lamp," she said during an April 6 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. "So, I do own the rug."

A week later, Kim elaborated on her and Pete's kiss during an episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, saying, "When we kissed, I was just like, 'Hmm!'"

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

"It was a stage kiss, but it was still a little zing," the reality TV star continued. "It wasn't anything like a super, crazy feeling."

Weeks after their SNL sketch, the pair sparked dating rumors when they were photographed holding hands together at Knott's Scary Farm in California. And though Kim—who was declared legally single in March amid her ongoing divorce from Kanye West—has grown more open about their romance, she's not quite ready for fans to keep up with every detail.

"I do think that I am holding, you know, a little bit more close to my heart on certain aspects of my relationship with Pete," she explained earlier this month on Making Space with Hoda Kotb. "It feels good just to know that, like, we have this connection and we have our little bubble of a relationship world that we live in that, like, not a lot of people know about."

