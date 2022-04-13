See Kim Kardashian’s Sweet Nod to Pete Davidson During Disneyland Outing

Watch : Kim Kardashian Gushes Over FIRST KISS With Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson has Kim Kardashian seeing a whole new world.

While celebrating True Thompson's fourth birthday at Disneyland on April 12, the SKIMS founder, 41, posted a video mid-ride of the doll-size versions of Princess Jasmine and Aladdin flying on their magic carpet as a subtle gesture to her comedian boyfriend.

Because before Pete, 28, and Kim began dating last November, they shared their first kiss while playing Jasmine and Aladdin in a Saturday Night Live sketch during her October 9 hosting gig.

And earlier this month, Kim revealed that Pete gifted her the outfits and magic carpet as a sweet memento.

"Actually, for Valentine's Day, he got me the rug and the whole outfits and the little genie lamp," she said during an April 6 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. "So, I do own the rug."

A week later, Kim elaborated on her and Pete's kiss during an episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, saying, "When we kissed, I was just like, 'Hmm!'"