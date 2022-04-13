Proof Tom Brady's 14-Year-Old Son Jack Is His Mini-Me

Looks like someone is coming for the G.O.A.T.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady posted photos and videos of himself playing football and basketball with his 14-year-old son Jack on April 12. "Dad still wins for now..," he wrote in an Instagram post. "I don't love my chances next year though."
And fans couldn't help but notice the family resemblance. "That one is your twin," one social media user wrote in the comments section. "He looks just like you." Added another, "Next TB12 in [the] making."
Tom—who also has a 12-year-old son named Benjamin and a 9-year-old daughter named Vivian with his wife Gisele Bündchen—shares Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan. The athlete and the actress split in 2006 after almost three years of dating and not long after Bridget learned she was pregnant.
Gisele, who was just two months into her relationship with the sports star at the time, wrote about the experience in her book Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. "Needless to say, that wasn't an easy time," the supermodel recalled. "But it was a time that brought about so much growth."
Jack was born in 2007, and as Gisele put it, made her "heart expand in ways I didn't know was possible." She noted she calls him her "bonus child" and a "huge gift and blessing" in her life. And in the comments section of Tom's post, Gisele wrote, "Awwww love my boys."
Over the years, Tom and Bridget have remained on good terms, with the actress congratulating him on his Super Bowl wins and him wishing her a happy birthday.
"Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own," the Blue Bloods star, who is now married to Andrew Frankel, told People in 2019. "I don't think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love."