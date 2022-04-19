Swimming With Sharks' Kiernan Shipka and Diane Kruger on The True Reality of Working in Hollywood

Watch : Swimming With Sharks Stars Dish on Upcoming Roku Series

Ask anyone in Hollywood if they have any horror stories and they're bound to pull up at least one.

Swimming With Sharks' showrunner Kathleen Robertson even admitted that the Roku Original series—following a studio intern who gets way too caught up in the dog-eat-dog world of entertainment—takes inspiration from some of the most infamous tales to come out of the TV and movie industries. But as Diane Kruger explained in an interview E! News, "this is the worst-case scenario."

As in Fountain Pictures intern Lou Simms (played by Kiernan Shipka) isn't just reading scripts and fetching lunch but also engaging in some light sexual coercion.

But Kiernan and Diane said that the series, a remake of George Huang's 1994 movie, is not entirely based in reality. "This is a pulpy, fun show with Hollywood as a backdrop and it's a take on a movie about Hollywood in a time where it was very much a boys' club," Diane explained, adding that the film was slightly more true to life in the sense that it followed men who "were allowed to have really bad behavior that was somehow acceptable."